Will Marnus Labuschagne be dropped for 2nd Bangladesh Test? 

Labuschagne's performance has been disappointing, averaging just 25.32 with nine fifties in his last 42 Test innings.

He was dropped last year against West Indies and asked to make changes to his method.

He returned strongly with five domestic centuries in nine innings for Queensland at the start of last summer but has struggled since then.

Despite starting the Ashes series with two half-centuries, he has only managed 166 runs at an average of 18.44 in his last nine Test innings.