Will Marnus Labuschagne be dropped for 2nd Bangladesh Test?
What's the story
Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald has admitted that Marnus Labuschagne "needs some big runs" after a disappointing performance against Bangladesh in Darwin. The Australian selectors are under pressure to make changes as they prepare for the second Test in Mackay. Labuschagne's recent form has been underwhelming, with scores of just 1 and 31 in the opening Test, which Australia lost by nine wickets. This extended his wait for a Test century to an agonizing 42 innings since July 2023.
Performance analysis
Labuschagne's disappointing run in Tests
Labuschagne's performance has been disappointing, averaging just 25.32 with nine fifties in his last 42 Test innings.
He was dropped last year against West Indies and asked to make changes to his method.
He returned strongly with five domestic centuries in nine innings for Queensland at the start of last summer but has struggled since then.
Despite starting the Ashes series with two half-centuries, he has only managed 166 runs at an average of 18.44 in his last nine Test innings.
Coach's perspective
We want runs is the bottom line - McDonald
McDonald acknowledged that Labuschagne needs runs, despite the progress he has made with his method.
"We want runs is the bottom line," McDonald said. "I think it was 31 he got in the second innings, and up until the point he got out, you'd sit there and say he was looking good."
However, McDonald also stressed that "It's not a big score." and that both they and Labuschagne are aware of this fact.
Meanwhile, Labuschagne has made a mark in Tests, scoring 4,726 runs at 44.16 with the help of 11 tons.
Selection dilemma
Concerns over dropping Labuschagne again
There are concerns that dropping Labuschagne again could make it hard for him to return to Test cricket at 32 years of age.
The selectors kept faith with him during the recent Bangladesh ODI series, moving him down to No. 7 in the batting order instead of dropping him completely.
McDonald understands public pressure for change but also knows "The easy option is to call for change."
Additional pressure
Jake Weatherald also under pressure after poor performance
Jake Weatherald is also under the scanner after scoring 23 and 0 in Darwin. He now averages just 20.36 after 12 Test innings.
McDonald noted that Weatherald made some major changes to his setup after the Ashes but it affected his decision-making outside off stump, resulting in him getting out for the first time in Test cricket.
Future considerations
Selectors have limited options if they decide to make changes
If changes are made to Australia's batting combination, the selectors will have to consider their options carefully.
Josh Inglis is the only spare batter in the 13-man squad but has only batted in the top three six times in First-Class cricket.
Matt Renshaw and Cooper Connolly trained with an extended squad in Brisbane ahead of this Test series.
Renshaw, who averaged 49.90 last season with three centuries, is best suited for a top-three role among these players.
Statement
Cummins has hinted at possible changes
Meanwhile, Australian skipper Pat Cummins has hinted at possible changes in the team after their shocking Test defeat to Bangladesh in Darwin.
"I think every time there's a game like this, you always kind of look at your match-ups and your make-up with the team for the next one," said Cummins after the match.