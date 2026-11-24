South Africa started their innings aggressively, with openers Aiden Markram and Ackerman counter-attacking. However, Markram departed before the 50-run mark.

Ackerman finished Day 1 unbeaten on 46 (53) as South Africa ended at 88/1 at stumps.

He reached his ton the next morning off 111 balls with successive boundaries. This was shortly after Zubayr Hamza fell to Khaled Ahmed.