Marques Ackerman slams his second successive ton: Key stats
What's the story
Marques Ackerman joined an elite group of South Africa players with successive centuries in Test cricket. After smashing 157 in the series opener, Ackerman reached three figures in the 2nd Test against Bangladesh at SuperSport Park, Centurion. Playing his fourth Test, the 30-year-old bolstered South Africa after Bangladesh perished for 91 in the first innings. He added 50-plus stands with Zubayr Hamza and Tony de Zorzi.
Knock
Ackerman slams counter-attacking ton
South Africa started their innings aggressively, with openers Aiden Markram and Ackerman counter-attacking. However, Markram departed before the 50-run mark.
Ackerman finished Day 1 unbeaten on 46 (53) as South Africa ended at 88/1 at stumps.
He reached his ton the next morning off 111 balls with successive boundaries. This was shortly after Zubayr Hamza fell to Khaled Ahmed.
Form
Sublime form in Tests
As mentioned, this was Ackerman's second successive century, having recorded 157 and 0 in Johannesburg.
South Africa's previous series saw Ackerman score 95 and 62 against Australia in Cape Town.
In just four Tests (six innings), the Proteas opener has 2 tons and as many half-centuries. He has over 450 runs at an average of around 90.