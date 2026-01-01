Mitchell Marsh surpasses 2,000 BBL runs with 4th T20 hundred

In a stunning display of batting prowess, Mitchell Marsh and Aaron Hardie led the Perth Scorchers to a resounding 40-run victory over the Hobart Hurricanes in Big Bash League (BBL) . The match was played at the Ninja Stadium in Hobart on Thursday. This win not only ended the Hurricanes's nine-match home winning streak but also propelled the Scorchers to third place on the points table. Here are further details and stats.

Historic stand Marsh and Hardie's record-breaking partnership Marsh, Australia's T20I captain, scored a blistering 102 off just 58 balls. He hit 11 fours and five sixes during his innings. Marsh also shared a third-wicket partnership of 164 runs with Hardie, the highest in BBL history. Hardie remained not out at a blistering pace of 94 off just 43 balls with five sixes to his name.

Match details Scorchers set a challenging target before winning by 40 runs The Scorchers posted a mammoth score of 229/3, with Hardie and Marsh leading the charge. In response, the Hurricanes managed to score only 189/9. Nikhil Chaudhary (31 off 15) and Matthew Wade (29 off 14) provided some fireworks in the chase but were dismissed at regular intervals. Ashton Agar was the pick of the bowlers for Scorchers with figures of 3/38 while Hardie and Joel Paris picked up two wickets each.