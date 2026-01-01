Mitchell Marsh surpasses 2,000 BBL runs with 4th T20 hundred
What's the story
In a stunning display of batting prowess, Mitchell Marsh and Aaron Hardie led the Perth Scorchers to a resounding 40-run victory over the Hobart Hurricanes in Big Bash League (BBL). The match was played at the Ninja Stadium in Hobart on Thursday. This win not only ended the Hurricanes's nine-match home winning streak but also propelled the Scorchers to third place on the points table. Here are further details and stats.
Historic stand
Marsh and Hardie's record-breaking partnership
Marsh, Australia's T20I captain, scored a blistering 102 off just 58 balls. He hit 11 fours and five sixes during his innings. Marsh also shared a third-wicket partnership of 164 runs with Hardie, the highest in BBL history. Hardie remained not out at a blistering pace of 94 off just 43 balls with five sixes to his name.
Match details
Scorchers set a challenging target before winning by 40 runs
The Scorchers posted a mammoth score of 229/3, with Hardie and Marsh leading the charge. In response, the Hurricanes managed to score only 189/9. Nikhil Chaudhary (31 off 15) and Matthew Wade (29 off 14) provided some fireworks in the chase but were dismissed at regular intervals. Ashton Agar was the pick of the bowlers for Scorchers with figures of 3/38 while Hardie and Joel Paris picked up two wickets each.
Numbers
2nd BBL hundred for Marsh
As per ESPNcricinfo, playing his 222nd T20 (209 innings), Marsh has raced to 5,633 runs at 33.13. He slammed his 4th century. In addition, he has clobbered 34 fifties. Marsh owns 278 sixes and 441 fours. Marsh went past 2,000 runs in the BBL. He now owns 2,031 runs at 36.92. He now owns 2 BBL hundreds (50s: 12). Marsh is the 25th batter in BBL history with 2,000-plus runs.