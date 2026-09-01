1st ODI Preview: Can Sri Lanka challenge formidable England?
What's the story
The first One Day International (ODI) between England and Sri Lanka will be played at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. England come into this match after a clean sweep in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Captain Harry Brook and his team are now looking to carry that momentum into the ODI series. Winning the first game on Tuesday will set a positive tone for the rest of the week. Here is the preview.
Team morale
Sri Lanka aim to bounce back
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are looking to bounce back after their T20I series loss.
Despite being a good team, they haven't performed as a unit and have played below their full potential.
Unlike England, Sri Lanka doesn't have the same batting firepower.
Hence, they will need to bowl exceptionally well to level things up in tomorrow's match.
Meanwhile, England have confirmed their XI as Tom Banton is set to open the batting with Ben Duckett.
Match details
Venue, pitch, and conditions
The Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street is expected to be a batter-friendly venue with good carry and bounce.
The new ball is likely to swing for the first few overs. However, if seamers fail to get early breakthroughs, they could be in for some leather hunting.
Meanwhile, the match will get underway at 5:00am IST.
H2H
England marginally ahead of the Lankan side
As per Cricinfo, England and Sri Lanka have faced each other on 82 occasions in ODI cricket, as per Cricinfo.
While the Brits have prevailed 40 times, 38 games landed in Sri Lanka's favour.
The Lankans have 14 wins and 18 defeats in England against the home team.
Since the start of 2016, England have 10 wins and just four defeats versus Sri Lanka (Tied: 1, NR: 3).
Team line-ups
A look at the XIs
England XI: Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue.
Sri Lanka Predicted XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.
Performers
A look at key performers
Harry Brook's 215 ODI runs this year have come at an average of 43 and a stunning strike rate of 116.84, as per Cricinfo.
Joe Root has scored 60 or more in each of his last six ODI innings.
Pathum Nissanka, who owns a double-hundred in ODI cricket, has scored two fifties across four innings in the format this year.
Wanindu Hasaranga, who owns four five-wicket hauls in the ODI format, is known to take wickets in a heap.
Poll