1st ODI Preview: Can Sri Lanka challenge formidable England?

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are looking to bounce back after their T20I series loss.

Despite being a good team, they haven't performed as a unit and have played below their full potential.

Unlike England, Sri Lanka doesn't have the same batting firepower.

Hence, they will need to bowl exceptionally well to level things up in tomorrow's match.

Meanwhile, England have confirmed their XI as Tom Banton is set to open the batting with Ben Duckett.