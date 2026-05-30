Australia's Matt Renshaw slams his 2nd ODI half-century: Key stats
What's the story
Australian cricket team batter Matt Renshaw played a fine knock versus Pakistan in the 1st ODI held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. Renshaw, came in when Australia were 68/4. He added 55 runs alongside Matthew Short for the 5th wicket. He also put on 22 runs alongside Oliver Peake and another 34 with Matthew Kuhnemann before perishing. Australia were bundled out for 200.
Information
A solid effort on offer
It was a promising knock from Renshaw's blade. He came in when the Aussies were in a might spot of bother. A solid stand alongside Short helped Australia steady the ship. And then, two more mini partnerships helped them build. Spinner Abrar Ahmed dismissed Renshaw.
Runs
Renshaw slams his 19th fifty in List A cricket
Renshaw faced 63 balls for his 61. He hit a six and 5 fours. In 4 ODIs, he now owns 168 runs at an average of 56. He registered his 2nd ODI fifty. As per ESPNcricinfo, Renshaw has amassed 2,965 runs at 41-plus from 82 matches (80 innings) in List A cricket. He smashed his 19th fifty (100s: 7). Notably, he completed 50 sixes.