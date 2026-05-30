Australia's Matt Renshaw slams his 2nd ODI half-century: Key stats

It was a promising knock from Renshaw's blade. He came in when the Aussies were in a might spot of bother. A solid stand alongside Short helped Australia steady the ship. And then, two more mini partnerships helped them build. Spinner Abrar Ahmed dismissed Renshaw.

Runs

Renshaw slams his 19th fifty in List A cricket

Renshaw faced 63 balls for his 61. He hit a six and 5 fours. In 4 ODIs, he now owns 168 runs at an average of 56. He registered his 2nd ODI fifty. As per ESPNcricinfo, Renshaw has amassed 2,965 runs at 41-plus from 82 matches (80 innings) in List A cricket. He smashed his 19th fifty (100s: 7). Notably, he completed 50 sixes.