Auckland T20I: Mayank Yadav proves his worth with three-wicket haul
What's the story
In a surprising move, Team India dropped veteran bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar from the playing XI for the fourth T20I against New Zealand at Auckland's Eden Park on Friday. Despite already winning the series, Shreyas Iyer's side decided to go with their strongest possible lineup by bringing in Ishan Kishan and Mayank Yadav. This decision came after Bhuvneshwar's disappointing performance in the first three T20Is, where he conceded 139 runs in 12 overs, while taking just one wicket.
Match highlights
Mayank repays captain Shreyas Iyer's trust
Mayank, who had played in the first T20I before being replaced by Prince Yadav, proved his captain's trust right by taking three crucial wickets.
He opened the bowling attack and dismissed Tim Seifert for just three runs.
However, he was hit for 20 runs in the next over but made a strong comeback by trapping Daryl Mitchell leg-before with a fast yorker.
Bowling comeback
A look at his bowling figures
In his second spell, Mayank dismissed in-form batter Bevon Jacobs for seven runs.
But he couldn't end the innings on a high note as New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell hit him for three sixes in his last over, which cost him 20 runs.
Despite this, Mayank ended with impressive figures of 3/48 in four overs.
However, Glenn Phillips's 107 and Michael Bracewell's 65 meant New Zealand posted a record total of 259/7.
Career stats
Mayank races to 17 T20I wickets
Mayank now has a total of 17 wickets in 12 T20I matches for India at an average of 23.82 (ER: 8.80).
Meanwhile, the pacer has amassed 38 scalps from 32 matches overall in the 20-over format.
He averages a sound 23-plus, as per Cricinfo.
Mayank's IPL franchise, the Lucknow Super Giants, had retained him for ₹11 crore ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.