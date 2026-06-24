Brendon McCullum addresses rift rumors with Ben Stokes

Clarification

McCullum spoke to Stokes directly

McCullum confirmed that he spoke to Stokes directly about the rumors when the latter rejoined the squad on Tuesday. "I said: 'Do you know where this has come from, the conversations around our relationship over the last six months?'" McCullum told reporters. McCullum said Stokes replied, "No, I have no idea," and then McCullum added, "As far as I'm concerned, I consider you a good friend."