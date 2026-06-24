Brendon McCullum addresses rift rumors with Ben Stokes
What's the story
England head coach Brendon McCullum has dismissed speculation of a rift with captain Ben Stokes. The rumors resurfaced after Stokes missed the second Test at The Oval, where England suffered a heavy 253-run defeat against New Zealand. Both Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkinson were suspended for breaking the team's midnight curfew after England's victory in the first Test at Lord's.
Clarification
McCullum spoke to Stokes directly
McCullum confirmed that he spoke to Stokes directly about the rumors when the latter rejoined the squad on Tuesday. "I said: 'Do you know where this has come from, the conversations around our relationship over the last six months?'" McCullum told reporters. McCullum said Stokes replied, "No, I have no idea," and then McCullum added, "As far as I'm concerned, I consider you a good friend."
Team unity
We have been through a lot together: McCullum
McCullum stressed that he and Stokes are still on the same page despite recent challenges, including England's Ashes defeat in Australia and their loss at The Oval. "Obviously we've been through a lot together as a working pair in leadership positions here in English cricket," McCullum said. He added, "In the end, we both want what's right and what is the best for English cricket."
Partnership
It's been a real privilege for me: McCullum
McCullum, who has been working with Stokes since 2022 when he took over as England's Test coach, said the pair have been closely aligned through their recent challenges. He reiterated that there is no truth to the latest speculation. "It's been a real privilege for me over the past four years to work in intimate detail and as a partnership alongside Ben," McCullum said.
Team changes
England announce 4 changes for 3rd Test
England have made four changes for the third Test, with Stokes, Atkinson, spinner Shoaib Bashir, and wicketkeeper Jamie Smith returning to the side. The changes bring England closer to the team that won the first Test at Lord's. England XI for third NZ Test: Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.