Megan Schutt becomes third Australian with 150 WODI wickets: Stats
What's the story
Megan Schutt has become just the third Australian to complete 150 wickets in Women's One Day Internationals (WODIs). The feat was achieved during the first WODI against Bangladesh at Brisbane's Allan Border Field on October 9. The right-arm seamer reached the landmark in the third over of the match, trapping Sharmin Sultana leg-before-wicket with an inswinger.
Match performance
A brilliant start for Schutt
Schutt made an immediate impact in the match, dismissing Fargana Hoque with the first ball of her spell.
The delivery jagged in from back-of-a-length and carried to first slip, giving Australia an early breakthrough after they won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Sultana was her second and final victim.
Schutt went on to claim 2/19 as the visitors were folded for 166 while batting first.
Four of her 10 overs were maidens. The Aussies later won this contest by seven wickets.
Milestone achievement
Schutt joins an elite list
With this achievement, Schutt has become the 12th player in women's ODI cricket to take 150 wickets, as per Cricinfo.
Among Australians, only Cathryn Fitzpatrick (180) and Ellyse Perry (166) have more.
The all-time record is held by Jhulan Goswami with a staggering 255 ODI wickets.
Schutt, who made her WODI debut in 2012, now owns 150 wickets across 112 games at 23.96 (ER: 4.27).
This includes five four-fers and a solitary five-wicket haul.
Stats
Dissecting her numbers
Last year, Schutt became just the second specialist pacer from Australia to complete 100 caps in Women's ODI cricket.
She joined Fitzpatrick, who went on to play 109 matches.
Schutt's only fifer in WODIs came against India at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane in 2024 (5/19).
With 39 scalps at 26.56, Schutt is Australia's joint-highest wicket-taker in Women's ODI World Cups.
She shares the feat with Lynette Fullston.