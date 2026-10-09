Megan Schutt becomes third Australian with 150 WODI wickets: Stats 

Schutt made an immediate impact in the match, dismissing Fargana Hoque with the first ball of her spell.

The delivery jagged in from back-of-a-length and carried to first slip, giving Australia an early breakthrough after they won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Sultana was her second and final victim.

Schutt went on to claim 2/19 as the visitors were folded for 166 while batting first.

Four of her 10 overs were maidens. The Aussies later won this contest by seven wickets.