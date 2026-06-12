Mehidy Hasan Miraz taken to hospital following head injury: Details 

Medical update

Miraz suffered a concussion

Post-match, Khan confirmed that Miraz had suffered a concussion during the game. He said, "He continued to play after being assessed in the middle. We have sent him to the hospital to assess the rest of his signs, and for general observation. He will be there for the next 24 hours." Later reports indicated that while Miraz was out of danger, he would remain at the hospital on Friday for further observation.