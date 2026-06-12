Mehidy Hasan Miraz taken to hospital following head injury: Details
What's the story
Bangladesh's cricket team captain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, has been hospitalized after suffering a head injury during the second ODI against Australia in Dhaka on Thursday. The incident occurred when he was struck by a bouncer from Australian bowler Riley Meredith. Despite being down for a few minutes and undergoing assessment by the team's physio, Miraz continued to bat and even hit a six to secure Bangladesh's first-ever ODI series victory over Australia.
Injury details
Here's what happened
The injury occurred on the fourth ball of the 34th over when Meredith's bouncer hit Miraz on the side of his helmet. He initially clutched his head, fell to his knees, and was assessed by Bangladesh team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan. There were concerns when he appeared to vomit during this process. An Australian team doctor also joined in as a stretcher was brought onto the field, but was later sent back after Miraz got up.
Medical update
Miraz suffered a concussion
Post-match, Khan confirmed that Miraz had suffered a concussion during the game. He said, "He continued to play after being assessed in the middle. We have sent him to the hospital to assess the rest of his signs, and for general observation. He will be there for the next 24 hours." Later reports indicated that while Miraz was out of danger, he would remain at the hospital on Friday for further observation.
Team response
Taskin lauds Miraz's courage
Najmul Hossain Shanto filled in for Miraz at the post-match presentation ceremony. Meanwhile, Taskin Ahmed praised Miraz for his determination to continue batting despite the injury. He said, "It was incredible of Miraz to bat in that condition. I think he took a quick decision that if he walks off, the new batter could be prone to making a mistake in that pressure situation."
Historical
Historic win for the Tigers
Miraz remained unbeaten on a run-a-ball 22 as Bangladesh recorded a famous five-wicket win. Having also won the series opener, Bangladesh claimed their maiden ODI series win against Australia. Before this series, Bangladesh's only ODI win came in the famous 2005 Cardiff affair. They were winless against Australia at home.