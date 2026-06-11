Bangladesh claim maiden ODI series win over Australia: Key stats
What's the story
After winning the opener, Bangladesh beat Australia in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series in Dhaka. Australia were 0/3 before Marnus Labuschagne and Xavier Bartlett led their recovery. While the visitors reached 187/8 (42 overs), rain stopped play. The revised target for Bangladesh was 192 in 41 overs (DLS method). Despite an early blow, Bangladesh got home with Soumya Sarkar and Najmul Hossain Shanto's solid knocks.
Start
Horrific start for Australia
Electing to bat on a cloudy day, Australia were 0/3 within three overs. Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman ran riot, further reducing Australia to 25/4 in the first powerplay. Bangladesh also removed skipper Josh Inglis, who counter-attacked, as well as Cameron Green, before the 100-run mark. An out-of-form Labuschagne, being sent in at No. 7, then added 103 runs (115 balls) with Bartlett.
Finish
Labuschagne, Bartlett lead Australia's recovery
Bartlett's 48-ball 52 was ended by Taskin in the 41st over. He smashed 4 fours and 2 sixes. Labuschagne was unbeaten on 55 before rain took over. He slammed 3 fours in his 85-ball knock. As mentioned, Australia were 187/8 (42 overs) before the rain break. For Bangladesh, Taskin (3/33) and Mustafizur (3/27) took three wickets each, and Tanvir Islam (2/45) scalped two.
Do you know?
Forgettable record for Australia
As per ESPNcricinfo, Australia are the fourth team to lose their first three wickets without scoring a run in an ODI innings. This also marked the first such instance in an ODI since the 2003 World Cup.
Drought
Labuschagne ends run drought
Labuschagne finally bounced back following a string of low scores. He was coming off 0, 5, 19, and 1 in his last four ODIs. This was also Labuschagne's maiden ODI fifty since September 2024. The Australian batter, who made his debut in 2020, raced to his 13th half-century in ODIs. He also has two tons. In 71 ODIs, Labuschagne owns 1,951 runs at 33.63.
Information
Bartlett's maiden List A half-century
On the other hand, Bartlett scored his maiden half-century in List A cricket. Before this game, the Australian pacer had just 94 runs from 15 innings in 50-over games.
Chase
How Bangladesh's chase panned out
Bartlett gave Australia a perfect start, dismissing Tanzid Hasan Tamim in the very first over. However, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Soumya Sarkar swung momentum with a match-winning 86-run stand. The two departed before the 100-run mark, leaving Bangladesh at 98/3. Although Australia later got rid of Litton Das (21) and Mosaddek Hossain (15), Towhid Hridoy (40*) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (22*) got Bangladesh home in 35 overs.
Information
Shanto reaches 2,000 ODI runs
Shanto scored 41 off 53 balls (5 fours) before falling to Riley Meredith. With his 19th, the Bangladesh batter raced past 2,000 ODI runs. He now has 2,023 runs from 66 ODIs at 33.16.
Information
Historic series win for Bangladesh
As mentioned, Bangladesh claimed their maiden ODI series win against Australia. Before this series, Bangladesh's only ODI win came in the famous 2005 Cardiff affair. They were winless against Australia at home.