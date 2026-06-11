Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto completes 2,000 ODI runs: Stats

Numbers

A look at his numbers

Shanto, who has been Bangladesh's dependable batter, reached 2,000 ODI runs in his 66th game. Having played 65 innings, Shanto has an average of over 32. His strike rate in the format is under 80. As of now, Shanto has 4 tons and 12 half-centuries in ODIs. He is also closing in on 6,500 runs in List A cricket.