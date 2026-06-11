Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto completes 2,000 ODI runs: Stats
By Parth Dhall
Jun 11, 2026 05:25 pm
What's the story
Bangladesh batter Najmul Hossain Shanto has raced to 2,000 runs in ODI cricket. Shanto reached the landmark in the 2nd ODI against Australia at Dhaka's Shere Bangla National Stadium. While Bangladesh attempted to chase 192, Shanto attained the feat with his 19th run of the match. He steadied the ship with Soumya Sarkar after Tanzid Hasan Tamim departed early. Here are the key stats.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Shanto, who has been Bangladesh's dependable batter, reached 2,000 ODI runs in his 66th game. Having played 65 innings, Shanto has an average of over 32. His strike rate in the format is under 80. As of now, Shanto has 4 tons and 12 half-centuries in ODIs. He is also closing in on 6,500 runs in List A cricket.