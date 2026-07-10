BBL: Melbourne Renegades move to MCG, end Marvel Stadium stint
What's the story
The Melbourne Renegades have announced their departure from Marvel Stadium after a successful 15-year run. The team will now make the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) its primary home ground for the upcoming Big Bash League season. The move comes as part of a broader strategy to enhance fan engagement and improve match-day experiences.
Venue change
Three matches at MCG
The Renegades have confirmed that their marquee fixtures will now be played at the MCG. This season, two home games including a derby against the Melbourne Stars will be hosted here. The reverse fixture will give them a third match at this iconic venue in BBL16.
Additional matches
Junction Oval to host 2 games
In addition to their primary home ground at the MCG, the Renegades will also play two other home matches at Junction Oval. The venue now has floodlights, which allows for primetime games. This season, the club will have a total of four home games in Australia.
Future prospects
Exciting times ahead for the Renegades
Max Abbott, the new general manager of the Renegades, expressed his excitement over the team's move to MCG. He said, "Cricket at the MCG is synonymous with summer in Melbourne and we're excited to bring Renegades home matches to one of the world's great sporting venues." Captain Will Sutherland also welcomed this change, saying it would give fans more opportunities to witness thrilling matches.
Acknowledgment
Acknowledging the role of Marvel Stadium
While the Renegades are excited about their new home at MCG, they also acknowledged the role played by Marvel Stadium in their journey. Abbott said, "I also want to acknowledge and thank everyone at Marvel Stadium. The venue has been a huge part of the Renegades's DNA, providing our home for the past 15 years and hosting so many memorable moments."
Impact
Fitzgerald's farewell message to the Renegades
The Renegades's move to MCG will also mean no BBL games in Geelong for the first time in five years. Scott Fitzgerald, general manager of Marvel Stadium, thanked the club for their partnership over the years. He said, "Marvel Stadium has been the home of the Melbourne Renegades for the past 15 years, and we thank the club for the wonderful partnership which has been littered with many incredible moments, including their BBL|08 Championship."