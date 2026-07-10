BBL: Melbourne Renegades move to MCG, end Marvel Stadium stint

Impact

Fitzgerald's farewell message to the Renegades

The Renegades's move to MCG will also mean no BBL games in Geelong for the first time in five years. Scott Fitzgerald, general manager of Marvel Stadium, thanked the club for their partnership over the years. He said, "Marvel Stadium has been the home of the Melbourne Renegades for the past 15 years, and we thank the club for the wonderful partnership which has been littered with many incredible moments, including their BBL|08 Championship."