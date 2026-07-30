Brazil football team to play India in Kolkata: Key details
What's the story
The Brazilian football federation (CBF) has confirmed that their national team will take on India in a friendly match. The game is scheduled for October 3 at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium, popularly known as Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata. The upcoming match will be a major milestone in Indian football history, as Brazil are the highest-ranked team ever to face India since the FIFA World Ranking was introduced in 1992.
CBF statement
Brazil's CBF statement
The CBF said in a statement that "the presence of the Brazilian national team in India reflects the team's great prestige in the region, where a large part of the population cheers for Brazil's success and admires the country's top players."
The federation also noted that "India is known for having the largest Brazilian fan base outside of Brazil."
AIFF's response
AIFF welcomes Brazil with open arms
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has also welcomed Brazil's visit as an extraordinary moment in Indian football history.
"To welcome a team of Brazil's stature to our country is an extraordinary moment and one that will undoubtedly become a landmark chapter in the history of Indian football," said M Satyanarayan, AIFF Deputy Secretary General in a statement.
Player perspective
Former India goalkeeper Subrata Paul on Brazil's visit
Former India goalkeeper Subrata Paul, now the Director of National Teams, stressed on the importance of Brazil's visit.
Paul said, "For our national team players, this is far more than just another match. It is a rare opportunity to test themselves against one of the greatest footballing nations the game has ever known. Experiences like these challenge players to grow, inspire them to dream bigger, and leave memories that stay with them throughout their careers."
Brazil's schedule
Brazil to play 2 friendly matches against Australia 1st
Currently ranked fifth, Brazil are also one of the most successful teams in FIFA World Cup history with five titles under their belt.
Before coming to India, Brazil will play two friendly matches against Australia on September 25 and 29 in Townsville and Brisbane, respectively.
The talks for this match began during the recent FIFA World Cup, given the immense popularity of Selecao in the region.
Twitter Post
Brazil show!
A date for the history books. 🇮🇳🤝🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/Sj7zneeHnv— Indian Football (@IndianFootball) July 30, 2026