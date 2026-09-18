Listing India's chief selectors in last 20 years (men's cricket)

Former Indian cricket team captain Dilip Vengsarkar took charge of the senior selection committee in September 2006 from Kiran More during the BCCI Annual General Meeting in Mumbai.

During his time, India suffered a disastrous first-round exit at the 50-over ODI World Cup in March 2007, followed by a historic triumph at the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in September

Vengsarkar's tenure lasted roughly two years.

The biggest takeaway from his reign was the selection of a young Virat Kohli.