Listing India's chief selectors in last 20 years (men's cricket)
What's the story
The BCCI's chief selector occupies one of the most scrutinized positions in Indian cricket, with every squad announcement bringing fresh attention to the person making the calls. Ajit Agarkar's tenure has again come under the spotlight amid uncertainty over his future. With his stint potentially nearing its conclusion, it is worth looking back at the chief selectors who have shaped India's teams over the past two decades.
#1
Dilip Vengsarkar (2006-2008)
Former Indian cricket team captain Dilip Vengsarkar took charge of the senior selection committee in September 2006 from Kiran More during the BCCI Annual General Meeting in Mumbai.
During his time, India suffered a disastrous first-round exit at the 50-over ODI World Cup in March 2007, followed by a historic triumph at the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in September
Vengsarkar's tenure lasted roughly two years.
The biggest takeaway from his reign was the selection of a young Virat Kohli.
#2
Kris Srikkanth (2008-2012)
Kris Srikkanth became chief selector in 2008 and remained in the position for four years.
His tenure covered one of the most successful periods in Indian cricket, including the 2011 ODI World Cup triumph on home soil.
The committee also operated during the emergence of several players who became important parts of India's white-ball and Test teams.
#3
Sandeep Patil (2012-2016)
Sandeep Patil succeeded Srikkanth in 2012 and led the selection committee through another period of transition.
Patil remained chief selector for four years.
During his time as a selector, India won the Champions Trophy in 2013 and also defeated Australia 4-0 at home in Tests.
India also reached the final of the 2014 T20 World Cup and the semi-finals of both the 2015 ODI World Cup and the 2016 T20 World Cup.
#4
MSK Prasad (2016-2020)
MSK Prasad took over in 2016 and headed the committee during a period in which India built considerable depth across formats.
His tenure saw India secure historic overseas wins as they also built a solid fast-bowling unit. India also maintained the world's top ranking across multiple formats.
In 2018-19, Prasad's selected squad became the first-ever Indian team to win a Test series on Australian soil.
However, his preference to select '3D Player' Vijay Shankar over Ambati Rayudu for the 2019 ODI World Cup drew flak.
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Sunil Joshi (2020)
Sunil Joshi's stint as chief selector was brief. The former India spinner took charge in 2020, but his tenure lasted only a short period before the selection committee underwent another change. His time at the helm stands out as one of the shortest among the chief selectors.
#6
Chetan Sharma (2020-2023)
Chetan Sharma succeeded Joshi and served as chairman of the senior selection committee from 2020 until 2023.
His tenure covered a period of major international cricket, including India's campaigns at the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cups and the 2023 ODI World Cup.
Sharma stepped down in 2023 after a controversial period surrounding the selection setup.
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Shiv Sunder Das (Interim, 2023)
Following Sharma's departure, Shiv Sunder Das served as interim chairman of the selection committee. His stint was short, as the BCCI soon moved to appoint a permanent chief selector. Das therefore became a transitional figure between Sharma's tenure and the beginning of the Agarkar era.
#8
Ajit Agarkar (2023-present)
Agarkar was appointed chairman of the senior men's selection committee on July 4, 2023.
His tenure has included several major selection decisions and multiple changes involving India's leadership and senior players.
India also won the 2024 T20 World Cup, 2025 Champions Trophy and 2026 T20 World Cup during his tenure.
Agarkar's future has recently become a talking point.