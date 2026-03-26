'Not getting carried away': Kimi Antonelli on F1 title challenge
What's the story
Kimi Antonelli, the 19-year-old Italian driver who recently became the second-youngest race winner in Formula 1 history, has spoken about his determination to stay focused on his ultimate goal. The young racer won his first race at the Chinese Grand Prix after a tough battle with Mercedes teammate George Russell and Ferrari drivers. Despite the win, Antonelli is not getting carried away and is instead focusing on consistency and experience as he aims for more victories this season.
Race details
Second-youngest race winner in F1 history
Antonelli's path to victory wasn't easy. He had to recover from a collision in the Sprint race, claim pole position, and then fend off challenges from Lewis Hamilton and Russell at the start. Despite a late scare with a lock-up, he managed to keep his cool and take the checkered flag first. This win made him only the second-youngest race winner in F1 history at 19 years old.
Championship aspirations
Focus on the bigger picture
Reflecting on his win, Antonelli said that while life outside racing has changed a lot, he tries to stay grounded. He emphasized the importance of not getting carried away with the moment and losing focus on the ultimate goal - competing for the Drivers's Championship. "Definitely life outside racing has changed quite a bit. I enjoyed the moment a lot but I try to keep myself grounded because I think it's really easy to get carried away with the moment and kind of lose the focus on the ultimate goal," he said to the media on Thursday.
Race strategy
Experience key for Antonelli
Currently, Antonelli is just four points behind Russell in the standings but knows consistency is key as there are still 20 rounds left in this season. Antonelli is looking to continue his strong form with "two or three" more wins in the near future. He said, "I really want to be in this fight because we have a great car and great opportunity." The young driver also acknowledged that experience is something he still lacks as it's only his second year in F1. He plans on being ready for any situation to put himself in the best position possible if an opportunity arises.
Season outlook
Mercedes, Ferrari battle heating up
After a strong start to the season, Antonelli and Russell are separated by just four points. The Mercedes team has been dominant so far, securing front-row starts in Australia and China. However, Scuderia Ferrari seem determined to close the gap and challenge for wins. This will push Antonelli and Mercedes to keep scoring as high as possible while they can. "It's been crazy but I've been enjoying the moment," said Antonelli about his season so far.