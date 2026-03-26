'Not getting carried away': Kimi Antonelli on F1 title challenge

Kimi Antonelli, the 19-year-old Italian driver who recently became the second-youngest race winner in Formula 1 history, has spoken about his determination to stay focused on his ultimate goal. The young racer won his first race at the Chinese Grand Prix after a tough battle with Mercedes teammate George Russell and Ferrari drivers. Despite the win, Antonelli is not getting carried away and is instead focusing on consistency and experience as he aims for more victories this season.

Race details Second-youngest race winner in F1 history Antonelli's path to victory wasn't easy. He had to recover from a collision in the Sprint race, claim pole position, and then fend off challenges from Lewis Hamilton and Russell at the start. Despite a late scare with a lock-up, he managed to keep his cool and take the checkered flag first. This win made him only the second-youngest race winner in F1 history at 19 years old.

Championship aspirations Focus on the bigger picture Reflecting on his win, Antonelli said that while life outside racing has changed a lot, he tries to stay grounded. He emphasized the importance of not getting carried away with the moment and losing focus on the ultimate goal - competing for the Drivers's Championship. "Definitely life outside racing has changed quite a bit. I enjoyed the moment a lot but I try to keep myself grounded because I think it's really easy to get carried away with the moment and kind of lose the focus on the ultimate goal," he said to the media on Thursday.

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Race strategy Experience key for Antonelli Currently, Antonelli is just four points behind Russell in the standings but knows consistency is key as there are still 20 rounds left in this season. Antonelli is looking to continue his strong form with "two or three" more wins in the near future. He said, "I really want to be in this fight because we have a great car and great opportunity." The young driver also acknowledged that experience is something he still lacks as it's only his second year in F1. He plans on being ready for any situation to put himself in the best position possible if an opportunity arises.

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