'Incredible': Lionel Messi hails Argentina's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign
What's the story
Lionel Messi has responded to allegations of FIFA bias in favor of Argentina, following their semi-final victory over England in the 2026 World Cup. The match in Atlanta ended in a dramatic 2-1 win for Argentina after England's Anthony Gordon scored first. Enzo Fernandez equalized before Lautaro Martinez scored a late winner. Argentina will now face Spain in the final on Sunday.
Defense
FIFA favoritism claims
After the match, Messi fiercely defended Argentina against claims of favoritism from referees during the World Cup.
The allegations intensified after Egypt lodged a complaint with FIFA over officiating in their 3-2 defeat to Argentina in the Round of 16.
Switzerland also criticized the refereeing as 'one-sided' and 'baffling' after losing 3-1 to Argentina in the quarter-finals.
Resilience
Two consecutive World Cup finals
After the win over England, Messi stressed that Argentina's success wasn't due to any favoritism.
"What this group has achieved is incredible," he said. "We're the best in the world after these four years, whether people like it or not."
He further added that their journey to two consecutive World Cup finals proves their capabilities and determination as a team.
Confidence
Messi on England clash
Messi also highlighted Argentina's confidence ahead of their semi-final clash with England.
"We are proud and happy to be able to give this to the people," he said.
He stressed that World Cups hold a special place for them as players, and they always strive to deliver their best performance on such grand stages.
Information
Argentina's incredible campaign
In the ongoing FIFA World Cup, Argentina have won all of their seven matches so far. They have scored 19 goals in addition to conceding seven. Messi has led the show with eight goals and four assists. He made two assists in the semis against England.