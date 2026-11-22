Uthappa, who has played 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is for India, started his IPL career with MI in the inaugural season.

He was later traded to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for Zaheer Khan ahead of the second season.

Since then, Uthappa has represented four other franchises - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Pune Warriors.

He won IPL titles with KKR in 2012 and CSK in 2021, appearing in a total of 205 matches.