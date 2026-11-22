Surprised at being Mumbai Indians batting coach: Robin Uthappa
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa has expressed his surprise at being appointed as the batting coach of Mumbai Indians (MI) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The announcement was made recently, with Uthappa joining a coaching staff led by Kieron Pollard. The 41-year-old said he had hoped to work with an IPL franchise one day but was taken aback when MI came calling.
Statement
Here's what Uthappa said!
"It came completely from left field. I didn't see it coming. The interest was there, though. I've been hoping that I would get a call at some point to work with a franchise because I felt I could add a lot of value," the former India batter said on his appointment to Cricbuzz.
Having finished with 4,952 IPL runs at 27.51, Uthappa brings massive experience alongside him.
Career overview
Uthappa's IPL journey
Uthappa, who has played 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is for India, started his IPL career with MI in the inaugural season.
He was later traded to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for Zaheer Khan ahead of the second season.
Since then, Uthappa has represented four other franchises - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Pune Warriors.
He won IPL titles with KKR in 2012 and CSK in 2021, appearing in a total of 205 matches.
Coaching journey
One-on-one coaching
After moving to Dubai three years ago, Uthappa has been doing one-on-one coaching instead of group sessions.
He now looks forward to working with established Indian cricketers and World Cup winners like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma at MI.
His goal is to bring clarity to their thinking before tournaments begin.
"As established cricketers, having clarity is important," he said, while emphasizing the need for coaches to serve players by providing everything they need to feel ready for performance.
Team dynamics
MI's current squad
Commenting on MI's current squad, Uthappa said he believes the talent is already there in the existing side. He thinks these players are capable of performing exceptionally well.
"I think it depends on the conversations you have with the existing players," he said.
He also hinted at an upcoming auction where they could potentially add more explosive players to their roster.