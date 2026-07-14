Michael Bracewell races to 1,000 ODI runs: Key stats
What's the story
A composed knock from Michael Bracewell powered New Zealand to a five-wicket win over West Indies in the 2nd ODI at Providence Stadium. Bracewell joined forces with Tom Latham after the Kiwis were down to 96/5, chasing a paltry 139. The duo added 45 runs off 61 balls to get NZ home. With his unbeaten 24 (26), Bracewell completed 1,000 runs in ODIs.
Chase
How the chase panned out
NZ had a solid start as Henry Nicholls and Will Young added 35 runs. However, Alzarri Joseph removed Young to break the partnership.
In the next over, Mark Chapman was run out. Nicholls's dismissal in the 13th over brought NZ down to 52/3.
While Latham and Daryl Mitchell took the Kiwis forward, Khary Pierre dismissed the latter.
He also removed Dean Foxcroft before the 100-run mark, but Latham and Bracewell joined forces to get NZ home.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Bracewell scored an unbeaten 24 off 26 balls (3 fours). With his 15th, the Kiwi all-rounder completed 1,000 runs in ODIs.
From 45 ODIs, Bracewell has 1,009 runs at an average of 37.37. The middle-order batter has a strike rate of 108.37.
Bracewell, known to play brisk knocks down the order, owns 2 tons and 3 half-centuries.
Information
Over 40 ODI wickets
Earlier in the match, Bracewell took two wickets (2/51) as WI perished for 138. The off-spinner now has 41 wickets at an average of 35.58 in the format. His economy rate reads 4.96.