Michael Bracewell races to 1,000 ODI runs: Key stats

NZ had a solid start as Henry Nicholls and Will Young added 35 runs. However, Alzarri Joseph removed Young to break the partnership.

In the next over, Mark Chapman was run out. Nicholls's dismissal in the 13th over brought NZ down to 52/3.

While Latham and Daryl Mitchell took the Kiwis forward, Khary Pierre dismissed the latter.

He also removed Dean Foxcroft before the 100-run mark, but Latham and Bracewell joined forces to get NZ home.