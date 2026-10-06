Michael Bracewell signs BBL contract with Melbourne Renegades: Details here
What's the story
New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell has signed with the Melbourne Renegades for the upcoming 16th season of Australia's Big Bash League (BBL). The tournament will kick off on December 12, 2026, in Chennai. To facilitate this move, Bracewell opted out of his central national contract with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and switched to a casual playing contract.
Contract details
Other key details
Bracewell's contract with the Melbourne franchise is for one season, covering the entire BBL 16.
He is the sixth Kiwi player to opt for a casual contract instead of a central one.
Despite this change, Bracewell remains eligible for international white-ball matches and has been included in New Zealand's upcoming five-match T20I series against India in October 2026.
Career outlook
Bracewell's statement on the matter
Bracewell expressed his gratitude for NZC's support in pursuing this opportunity at this stage of his career.
He said, "As a white-ball-only player, this felt like too good of an opportunity to pass up."
The all-rounder also revealed his excitement about participating in the inaugural NZ20 tournament set to begin next summer in New Zealand.
Stats
Bracewell owns these numbers in T20 cricket
Bracewell has been a utility three-dimensional player in T20 cricket.
Across 232 matches, he has compiled 3,755 runs at an average of 25.20 and a strike rate of 136.19, as per Cricinfo.
With his off-spin, the 35-year-old has claimed 125 scalps at a fine economy of 7.97.
The all-rounder is yet to make his BBL debut.
Team changes
Other developments regarding the Melbourne Renegades and NZC
Nick Kelly has replaced Bracewell in the 20-man central contract list of New Zealand.
Meanwhile, the Melbourne Renegades have already signed players like Jonny Bairstow (England), Michael Archer, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Brown, Harry Dixon, Brendan Doggett, and Tom Rogers for BBL|16.
The team is yet to announce its final squad for the tournament.