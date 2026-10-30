4th T20I: Michael Bracewell slams career-best 65 versus India

Phillips scored a stunning 107 off just 49 balls, while Bracewell contributed with an impressive 65 off just 25 deliveries.

The duo's fifth-wicket partnership was particularly destructive as they added a whopping 115 runs in just 41 balls.

Notably, the Kiwis were placed at 112/4 when Bracwell arrived in the middle.

The southpaw brought up a 19-ball fifty before being dismissed for 65 off 25 balls. He smashed six sixes besides four fours.