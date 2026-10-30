4th T20I: Michael Bracewell slams career-best 65 versus India
What's the story
In a thrilling display of batting prowess, New Zealand posted a record total of 259/7 against India in the fourth T20 International at Auckland. The innings was spearheaded by Glenn Phillips and Michael Bracewell, who both played aggressive knocks to take their team's score to unprecedented heights. This is now the highest-ever T20I total against India by any team. While Phillips's ton headlined NZ's batting, Bracewell also scored a career-best 65. Here we look at his performance and stats.
Batting blitz
Vital partnership between Phillips and Bracewell
Phillips scored a stunning 107 off just 49 balls, while Bracewell contributed with an impressive 65 off just 25 deliveries.
The duo's fifth-wicket partnership was particularly destructive as they added a whopping 115 runs in just 41 balls.
Notably, the Kiwis were placed at 112/4 when Bracwell arrived in the middle.
The southpaw brought up a 19-ball fifty before being dismissed for 65 off 25 balls. He smashed six sixes besides four fours.
Stats
Bracewell's third T20I fifty
This was Bracewell's third fifty across 51 T20I matches. He has now raced to 516 runs at an average of 22.43 and a strike rate of 144.53.
Bracewell smoked his maiden fifty across six innings versus India. The off-spinner also owns 37 wickets in the format at an economy of 7.68.
Overall, in T20 cricket, Bracewell has completed 3,837 across 195 innings at 25-plus. This was his 21st 50-plus score (100: 1).