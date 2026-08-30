Minor League Cricket to get underway on September 17: Details
What's the story
Minor League Cricket (MiLC) will kick off its sixth season on September 17. The upcoming season will feature a shorter 62-match schedule, making it a crucial phase for US domestic players ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The league stage will be held across eight venues in the country until September 27.
Venue change
Key changes in MiLC 2026
The playoffs and Championship Final will be hosted at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston from October 21-25.
The 2026 season will also see a month-long break for USA's home ICC Cricket World Cup League Two series at Grand Prairie Stadium and the Atlanta Open later on.
This is all part of an effort to make MiLC more operationally efficient while ensuring venue, broadcast, and team logistics are fully aligned.
Developmental platform
A pathway to professional cricket
Since its inception in 2021, MiLC has been a key platform for players hoping to transition into professional cricket.
Players like Saiteja Mukkamalla and Sanjay Krishnamurthi have used this tournament as a stepping stone into Major League Cricket (MLC) and the USA setup.
Even established internationals often return to MiLC to stay match-ready and relevant for national selection.
Competitive platform
The road to Los Angeles Olympics
MiLC is one of the few platforms for high-level T20 cricket in the US, where opportunities are limited.
The tournament remains a key audition ground for USA head coach Pubudu Dassanayake beyond MLC.
With Los Angeles 2028 on the horizon, MiLC could become a platform not just for MLC contracts or regular international assignments but also an Olympic berth.
Venue list
Eight venues to host MiLC matches
The 62 matches of MiLC 2026 will be played across eight venues, including Church Street Park in Morrisville and Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas.
The newly opened Knight Riders Cricket Ground in California will also host MiLC cricket.
This is a major development considering how far the league has come since its inception, contributing to the growth and usage of turf wickets across America.