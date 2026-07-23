Zimbabwe's Milton Shumba ruled out of India T20Is: Here's why
What's the story
Zimbabwe's cricketer, Milton Shumba, has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against India. The decision comes after a right hamstring injury was detected in scans conducted on Tuesday. The 25-year-old had returned to the T20I side in a recent series against Bangladesh, having last played in this format back in 2022. Here are further details.
Replacement
Innocent Kaia named as Shumba's replacement
Innocent Kaia has been named as Shumba's replacement for the T20I series against India.
He has already joined the team ahead of the first match, which is set to take place in Harare on Thursday.
Kaia also returns to the T20I side after a long gap, his last appearance being in July 2024 at the same venue and against India.
Information
Numbers of Shumba and Kaia
Milton, the top-order batter, made his T20I debut in 2020. As of now, he has scored 419 runs from 33 matches at an average of nearly (SR: 106.07). Meanwhile, Kaia recently impressed the selectors with his ton (140) against Zimbabwe in the one-off Test.
Information
Zimbabwe squad for India T20Is
Zimbabwe's updated squad: Sikandar Raza (captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Innocent Kaia, and Tafadzwa Tsiga.