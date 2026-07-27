'Didn't eat for two days...': Mirabai Chanu's shocking revelation

Speaking to PTI, Chanu highlighted that controlling body weight is an immense struggle for any athlete.

She further explained the difficulty of competing in the 48kg category as there's hardly any room to lose more weight.

"To make weight this time, I had to stop everything. I couldn't eat and haven't drunk water for three days. 50.5kg is my natural weight, so for 49 kg, a cut of 1.5kg, but for 48kg it becomes more, which is really tough."