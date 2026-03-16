'We should...': Miraz on match-winning review vs Pakistan

Bangladesh's ODI series victory over Pakistan was sealed by a last-minute decision to review a delivery. The review was taken on the advice of wicketkeeper Litton Das and teammate Najmul Hossain Shanto, according to Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The strategic move played a key role in ensuring Bangladesh's 11-run win at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, clinching the three-match series 2-1.

Tactical move The moment that turned the tide With Pakistan needing 12 runs off the last two balls, leg-spinner Rishad Hossain bowled a delivery outside leg stump that Shaheen Shah Afridi missed. The on-field umpire called it a wide, bringing Pakistan's target down to 11 runs in two balls. However, Miraz chose to review the decision despite knowing it wouldn't lead to an LBW call. The idea was simple: if the ball had touched Afridi's bat before reaching the keeper, it wouldn't be considered a wide.

Confirmation Replays confirmed the ball had touched Afridi's bat Replays showed that the ball had indeed grazed Afridi's bat before reaching the keeper. This overturned the wide call and although it didn't produce a wicket, it effectively secured Bangladesh's victory by canceling out an extra run. Pakistan captain Afridi seemed to question Bangladesh's review decision but the review stood.

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Post-match explanation Miraz explains review decision After Bangladesh's series-clinching win, Miraz explained the rationale behind the review in a post-match press conference. He said, "We discussed the review together. Litton and Shanto were there. Both of them suggested that since we still had reviews left, we should take it." Earlier in the match, Bangladesh had posted a strong total of 290 runs on the back of Tanzid Hasan Tamim's century.

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Bowling prowess Bangladesh's bowlers kept Pakistan in check Bangladesh's bowlers, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman, reduced Pakistan to 82 for five at one point in the match. However, a brilliant century from Salman Agha brought Pakistan back into contention. The game got tense when they needed 39 runs from the last four overs. Miraz admitted it was nerve-wracking but always believed they'd win the match.