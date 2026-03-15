Hosts Bangladesh down Pakistan in ODI series decider: Key stats

Bangladesh got the job done against Pakistan in a closely fought 3rd ODI on Sunday. Hosts Bangladesh posted a competitive total of 290/5 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The highlight of the innings was Tanzid Hasan's maiden ODI century, an impressive knock of 107 runs off just 107 balls. In response, Pakistan managed a score of 279/10 to lose the match by 11 runs. Salman Agha's defiant century wasn't enough for Pakistan.

Game plan Bangladesh's innings summary Bangladesh's innings was built on solid partnerships, particularly the 105-run stand for the first wicket between Tanzid and Saif Hassan (36 off 55). Tanzid was well supported by Litton Das (41) and Towhid Hridoy (48*), who made valuable contributions. Hridoy's late surge with four boundaries helped Bangladesh post a challenging total. The team's strategy of playing old-school cricket paid off as they managed to put up a score that could keep them in contention against Pakistan.

Bowling performance Rauf shines for Pakistan Haris Rauf was the standout bowler for Pakistan, claiming three wickets for 52 runs in his 10 overs. Shaheen Afridi (1/55) and Abrar Ahmed (1/49) also chipped in with a wicket each but couldn't contain Bangladesh's scoring rate. The rest of the Pakistan bowlers failed to take any wicket. Agha bowled 7 overs and clocked 0/35. Faheem Ashraf, Saad Masood and Maaz Sadaqat failed to trouble the hosts.

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Tanzid Tanzid Hasan slams his maiden ODI ton Tanzid fell to Abrar in the 37th over. He hammered a run-a-ball 107 (6 fours and 7 sixes). Tanzid raced to his sixth 50-plus score in ODIs. The 25-year-old opener, who made his ODI debut in 2023, has five half-centuries in the format (100s: 1). Across 31 ODIs, Tanzid has racked up 733 runs at an average of 25.27. His strike rate is over 100 (102.08).

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Do you know? Feats attained by Tanzid As per ESPNcricinfo, Tanzid became the seventh player to score an ODI ton for Bangladesh against Pakistan. He hammered his 2nd fifty-plus score against Pakistan. The Bangladesh opener also raced past 3,000 runs in List A cricket. He clocked his 5th century in List A cricket.

Information Rauf races to 103 ODI wickets Rauf claimed his 2nd successive three-fer in this series. He took 3/26 as Pakistan dismantled Bangladesh for 114 in the 2nd ODI. Overall, Rauf now has 103 wickets from 56 ODIs at an average of 25.66. His tally includes 2 fifers. The right-arm speedster has 12 wickets from four ODIs at 11.08 against Bangladesh.

Chase What about Pakistan's chase? Pakistan were hurt upfront as they lost three quick wickets (17/3). Ghazi Ghori (29) and Abdul Samad (34) added 50 runs for the 4th wicket. Saad Masood joined Agha when Pakistan were 82/5. A 79-run stand for the 6th wicket helped the visitors. Agha then added 48 runs alongside Ashraf and another 52 with Afridi. He ultimately perished for a 98-ball 106. Afridi's 37 got Pakistan close but it wasn't enough.

Agha Agha shines on his 50th ODI outing, surpasses 1,500 runs Agha's knock had 9 fours and 4 sixes. Notably, he made his 50th ODI appearance. After 50 matches, the clutch Pakistan batter owns 1,538 runs from 42 innings. He averages 45.23 (SR: 96.18). Agha now has 3 hundreds in ODIs. He also owns 9 half-centuries. Overall, the Pakistan batter has more than 3,800 runs in List A cricket. He slammed his 7th hundred in the format.

Duo Senior Bangladesh pacers Taskin and Mustafizur shine Senior Bangladesh pacers Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman shone with 7 wickets between them. Ahmed picked a four-fer. He clocked 4/49 from 10 overs. He now owns 123 scalps from 86 matches at 29.52. On the other hand, Mustafizur claimed 3/54 from 10 overs. He now owns 182 ODI scalps at 26.96. Against Pakistan, he has claimed 14 wickets from six outings.