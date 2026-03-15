Pakistan's Salman Agha features in his 50th ODI: Key stats

As of now, Agha has racked up 1,432 runs from 41 ODI innings at an average of 43.39. He has been adept at moving the scoreboard in ODIs. Agha has a healthy strike rate of 95.40 in the format. His tally includes 2 tons and 9 half-centuries. Overall, the Pakistan batter has more than 3,700 runs in List A cricket.

Controversy

Agha's run-out controversy

As mentioned, Agha fell victim to a bizarre run-out in the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh. The incident occurred in the 39th over of Pakistan's innings when Agha was batting with Mohammad Rizwan. After Rizwan played a flat delivery from Mehidy Hasan Miraz back to the bowler, Miraz blocked it with his boot. As the ball slowed down, Agha stepped out of his crease to pick it up and return it. However, Miraz quickly grabbed the ball and threw it onto the stumps.