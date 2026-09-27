Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head record ODI half-centuries versus SA: Stats
What's the story
Chasing 366 runs in the 2nd ODI at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, Australian openers Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head scored superb fifties to power their side. Marsh and Head put on an opening stand worth 130 runs. Marsh was dismissed for a 53-ball 84. Head built two more mini partnerships before perishing for a 76-ball 84. Here are the details.
Duo
Marsh and Head score 84-run knocks for Australia
Australia enjoyed a strong 1st powerplay, scoring 77 runs off the 1st 10 overs.
Marsh completed his fifty theareafter before continuing to keep up with the asking rate.
Head also played his part as the two handed Australia a solid platform.
Bjorn Fortuin ended Marsh's stay in the 17th over. Head then completed his fifty and built Australia's innings further.
Aiden Markram got Head's wicket in the 25th over.
Marsh
Marsh records his 23rd fifty in ODIs
Marsh's knock was laced with 10 fours and 5 sixes.
In 104 ODIs, he now owns 3,339 runs at 37.94. He recorded his 23rd ODI fifty (100s: 4).
In 30 matches versus South Africa, Marsh has amassed 944 runs at 34.96.
He clocked his 7th fifty against the Proteas (100s: 1).
Notably, in the 1st ODI of this series, Marsh smashed 60 runs.
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34th fifty in List A cricket
Playing his 167th match in List A cricket (160 innings), Marsh has scored 5,222 runs at an average of 38-plus. He clocked his 35th fifty besides owning 7 hundreds. He has smashed 173 sixes in the format.
Head
Head records his 5th fifty-plus score against the Proteas
Head's knock had 12 fours and a six.
He has raced to 3,249 runs from 84 ODI matches at 43.90. He clocked his 18th fifty (100s: 8).
In 18 matches versus South Africa, Head has amassed 663 runs at 39. He recorded his 4th fifty (100s: 1), as per Cricinfo.
Meanwhile, playing his 48th away match (home of opposition), Head owns 1,908 runs at 44.37 (100s: 4, 50s: 11).
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30th fifty in List A cricket for Head
Playing his 157th match in List A cricket (153 innings), Head has scored 6,297 runs at an average of 44-plus. He clocked his 30th fifty besides owning 17 hundreds. He has smashed 148 sixes in the format.