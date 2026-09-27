Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head record ODI half-centuries versus SA: Stats

Australia enjoyed a strong 1st powerplay, scoring 77 runs off the 1st 10 overs.

Marsh completed his fifty theareafter before continuing to keep up with the asking rate.

Head also played his part as the two handed Australia a solid platform.

Bjorn Fortuin ended Marsh's stay in the 17th over. Head then completed his fifty and built Australia's innings further.

Aiden Markram got Head's wicket in the 25th over.