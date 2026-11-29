Marsh hit nine fours and nine sixes, striking at 208.77.

He now has 2,495 runs across 92 T20Is (87 innings) at 34.17. He clocked his 2nd hundred (50s: 14).

Besides his 2 hundreds in T20Is, Marsh has amassed 3 centuries in Test cricket for Australia. He owns 2,083 runs from 46 Tests at 28.53 (50s: 9).

Lastly, Marsh has smashed 3,448 runs from 108 ODIs at 37.47. He owns 4 hundreds and 25 fifties.