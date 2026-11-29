Mitchell Marsh becomes 2nd Australian with multiple centuries across formats
What's the story
Mitchell Marsh slammed 119-run knock against England in the 4th T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday. Chasing a target of 182 runs, Marsh kept Australia in the hunt before perishing in the final over. Despite Marsh's heroics, England won the match by 7 runs. Interestingly, Marsh became the second Australian, after Josh Inglis, to score multiple centuries in all three international formats, as per Cricbuzz.
Marsh
Marsh has nine centuries across formats
Marsh hit nine fours and nine sixes, striking at 208.77.
He now has 2,495 runs across 92 T20Is (87 innings) at 34.17. He clocked his 2nd hundred (50s: 14).
Besides his 2 hundreds in T20Is, Marsh has amassed 3 centuries in Test cricket for Australia. He owns 2,083 runs from 46 Tests at 28.53 (50s: 9).
Lastly, Marsh has smashed 3,448 runs from 108 ODIs at 37.47. He owns 4 hundreds and 25 fifties.
Inglis
Inglis is the only other Aussie player with this feat
Inglis was the first Australian batter to record multiple centuries across formats.
He has two hundreds each across T20Is, Tests and ODIs.
Inglis has played 6 Tests and owns 290 runs (100s: 2).
Inglis also owns two T20I hundreds from 49 matches. He has scored 1,033 runs at 26.48 (50s: 2).
Meanwhile, he has managed 1,140 ODI runs from 46 appearances at 30 (100s: 2, 50s: 6).