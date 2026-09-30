Mitchell Marsh hammers his 3rd successive half-century in ODIs: Stats
What's the story
Australia's Mitchell Marsh was once again amongst the runs for his side in the ODI series against South Africa. He scored a 56-run knock off 42 balls in the 3rd ODI at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. Mitchell's effort helped Australia post a score of 322/9 in 50 overs. Notably, he recorded his 3rd successive fifty of the series. Here's more.
Information
A pivotal knock from Marsh's blade
It was another pivotal knock from Marsh's blade. He added 78 runs for the opening wicket alongside Travis Head (24). After Head's dismissal, Marsh was sent back in the 14th over by spinner Bjorn Fortuin. Australia were 94/2 with Marsh's wicket.
Vs SA
Marsh completes 1,000 ODI runs against South Africa
Marsh hit 60 runs in the 1st ODI of the series and followed it up with a score of 84 in the 2nd.
And now, he struck 56 runs, hitting 2 sixes and 8 fours along the way.
In 31 matches, Marsh has now completed 1,000 ODI runs against South Africa.
He owns 1,000 runs at 35.71 (50s: 8, 100s: 1), as per Cricinfo.
Information
24th ODI half-century for Marsh
Marsh recorded his 24th fifty in ODIs. Playing his 105th match, Marsh has amassed 3,395 runs at 38.14. He also has 4 hundreds. Notably, this was his 15th fifty in away ODIs (home of opposition) from 57 matches. He has 1,773 away ODI runs.