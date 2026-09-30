Mitchell Marsh hammers his 3rd successive half-century in ODIs: Stats

Marsh hit 60 runs in the 1st ODI of the series and followed it up with a score of 84 in the 2nd.

And now, he struck 56 runs, hitting 2 sixes and 8 fours along the way.

In 31 matches, Marsh has now completed 1,000 ODI runs against South Africa.

He owns 1,000 runs at 35.71 (50s: 8, 100s: 1), as per Cricinfo.