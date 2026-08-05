Mitchell Starc set to surpass legends in Test wickets tally
What's the story
Mitchell Starc, Australia's seasoned pacer, is on the verge of making history in the upcoming two-match ICC World Test Championship series against Bangladesh. With a total of 433 wickets in his Test career, the 36-year-old could easily surpass Indian legend Kapil Dev (434) and South African speedster Dale Steyn (439). This would put him among the top 10 wicket-takers in Test cricket history. Notably, the top nine wicket-takers own 500-plus wickets each.
Numbers
Starc owns 433 wickets at 26.51
Starc has played 105 matches and owns 433 wickets at an average of 26.51.
He has picked 18 five-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket match hauls.
As per Cricinfo, 266 of his scalps have come on home soil from 60 matches at 25.7. He has 10 five-wicket hauls and two 10-wicket match hauls at home.
Starc is currently tied in terms of wickets alongside former Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath (433).
Information
What about Dev and Steyn?
Dev represented India in 131 matches and picked 434 wickets at an average of 29.64. He claimed 23 five-wicket hauls and two match hauls of 10 wickets. On the other hand, Steyn bagged 439 wickets for South Africa from 93 matches at 22.95. He recorded 26 five-wicket hauls (10w: 5).
Humility in achievement
Personal records aren't my top priority, says Starc
While Starc is excited about the chance to eclipse two legendary fast bowlers in the upcoming series, he emphasized that personal records aren't his top priority.
"It means I've played a bit," Starc told Australian Associated Press.
"It is cool and very humbling to be spoken about with those guys. But that stuff doesn't mean a whole lot while you're still playing."
Future fixtures
Australia's World Test Championship campaign and upcoming challenges
Australia currently lead the World Test Championship table and are eyeing two positive results against Bangladesh.
This comes ahead of tough matches against South Africa (three away Tests in October), inaugural World Test Championship winners New Zealand (four home Tests around New Year), and 2023 runners-up India (five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy battle) in the next seven months.
Stellar show
Starc's exceptional form and WTC cycle performance
Despite being in the twilight of his career, Starc has been in phenomenal form.
He is the leading wicket-taker of this World Test Championship cycle with 46 scalps from eight Tests at 18.26 (5w: 3).
He also topped both sides with 31 wickets during Australia's recent Ashes victory over England.
"When you're 36 and you've been around for 16 years, you'd like to think you've improved or got better at something," Starc said.