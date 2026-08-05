Mitchell Starc set to surpass legends in Test wickets tally

Starc has played 105 matches and owns 433 wickets at an average of 26.51.

He has picked 18 five-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket match hauls.

As per Cricinfo, 266 of his scalps have come on home soil from 60 matches at 25.7. He has 10 five-wicket hauls and two 10-wicket match hauls at home.

Starc is currently tied in terms of wickets alongside former Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath (433).