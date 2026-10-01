Mitchell Starc eyes these milestones in South Africa Test series
What's the story
Australia's Mitchell Starc will be keen to lead his side's attack in the three-match Test series against South Africa, starting October 9 at Kingsmead, Durban. The action then shifts to St George's Oval and Newlands, Cape Town for the remaining two matches. Starc has a solid record in Tests and he is aiming to add more feathers to his illustrious cap.
450
Starc is five shy of 450 wickets in Tests
Starc has claimed a staggering 445 scalps in Tests from 107 matches (206 innings) at 26.12.
He has recorded 19 five-wicket hauls and 21 four-fers besides four match hauls of 10 wickets.
Starc is five shy of 450 scalps for Australia.
He will become only the 10th bowler overall and 4th Australian with this milestone.
Do you know?
Starc is closing in on 50 Test wickets versus SA
Starc has picked 47 scalps against South Africa from 10 matches at 28.06 (5w: 2). He is three shy of 50 scalps and the Proteas could become the 5th nation against whom Starc has 50-plus wickets. Only 8 Aussie bowlers have 50-plus wickets against South Africa.