Mitchell Starc eyes these milestones in South Africa Test series

Starc has claimed a staggering 445 scalps in Tests from 107 matches (206 innings) at 26.12.

He has recorded 19 five-wicket hauls and 21 four-fers besides four match hauls of 10 wickets.

Starc is five shy of 450 scalps for Australia.

He will become only the 10th bowler overall and 4th Australian with this milestone.