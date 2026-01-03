IPL 2026: Kaif urges patience amid Mustafizur Rahman-KKR controversy

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman 's inclusion in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The left-arm speedster was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for ₹9.20 crore at a recent mini-auction. However, the decision has come under fire due to rising tensions between India and Bangladesh after a series of violent incidents against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Trust in BCCI Kaif calls for patience, trusts BCCI's decision-making Speaking to the media, Kaif said he doesn't know much about the issue and would not make a sweeping statement. He said, "I don't have much knowledge of the issue. I've been here in Dubai for the past 2-3 weeks. What will be the decision? Everything comes under the BCCI, the decision is in their hands." Kaif stressed on playing a waiting game as this is a sensitive issue with no movement on ground.

Awaiting response Kaif urges faith in BCCI's decision Kaif urged everyone not to jump the gun and trust the BCCI, saying they know how to handle such situations. "So I think we should not jump the gun. We should just wait and watch, whatever the decision will be, BCCI are sitting there, they run big leagues, they know what to do and how to do it," said Kaif.