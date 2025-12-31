Will Mohammed Shami make India's ODI squad for NZ series?

Star Indian pacer Mohammed Shami could make a comeback to the national team. As per reports, the selectors are said to be considering him for the impending three-match ODI series against New Zealand , starting January 11 in Vadodara. This comes after his stellar run in domestic cricket and his status as India's top wicket-taker in ICC white-ball tournaments. Shami has been in sublime form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Performance review Domestic performance boosts selection chances The selectors are supervising Shami's domestic performances, which have been impressive lately. A BCCI source told NDTV, "Mohammed Shami is being discussed on a regular basis. He is not out of reckoning." The only concern for the selectors remains his fitness. The source added, "He is looking good for the New Zealand One-Day series. Do not be surprised if he is picked, given his experience and ability to take wickets at will."

Injury concerns Injury history and recent performances Shami has been plagued by perpetual injuries since the 2023 ICC World Cup final, followed by surgery and long recovery periods. This made the selectors cautious earlier this year when he expressed disappointment over missing out on India's white-ball tour of Australia. However, despite being left out of the T20 World Cup 2026 squad, Shami's current form is impressive. He has taken eight wickets in four VHT matches so far.

Strategic inclusion Potential role in the upcoming ODI series With Jasprit Bumrah likely to be rested for the upcoming ODIs against the Kiwis, Shami could be recalled to lead India's fast bowling attack. In India's last ODI series against South Africa, the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Prasidh Krishna took charge of the pace attack, which appeared to be inexperienced. Shami, who played his last international in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, currently has 206 ODI wickets at 24.05.