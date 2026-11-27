'No regrets': Mohammed Shami focuses on white-ball cricket
What's the story
Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who retired from Test cricket earlier this month, is not eager to return to India's white-ball squads. The right-arm seamer, currently featuring in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, said he is now focusing on playing for his domestic side, Bengal, and in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Shami, who last played an international in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, announced his retirement with "no regrets."
Future plans
Shami stops counting ODI, T20 World Cup
Speaking to Cricinfo, Shami said he is not worried about making a comeback to India's white-ball squads. Instead, he is focused on enjoying the game and staying in rhythm.
"I have stopped counting all these things," Shami said when asked if he was thinking about the 2027 ODI World Cup or the 2028 T20 World Cup.
He added that whatever decision selectors take would be for the best.
Domestic focus
Shami's domestic campaign so far
Before his Test retirement, Shami played the first phase of the Ranji Trophy at the start of the domestic season.
He then participated in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) until Bengal was knocked out by Rajasthan on Thursday at Wankhede Stadium.
He had a disappointing SMAT campaign with just four wickets at an average of 43. This was after he took 14 wickets from three red-ball matches at a much better average of 14, according to Cricinfo.
Game selection
'Pick and choose' games for the rest of the season
Shami has said that now he can "pick and choose" games for the rest of the season after his Test retirement.
He emphasized that as long as one enjoys cricket, they should continue playing.
"That is my motivation, that I'm still enjoying it," Shami said, adding that he hopes some youngsters learn from playing for their state because experience matters a lot in this sport.
White-ball commitment
Shami confirms participation in VHT
Shami has confirmed his intention to play in the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy next month, saying he can now choose which games to play and which ones to skip.
He stressed there is no pressure at all on him.
"But hopefully, it goes well, and I stay fit till the next season and keep playing well," he added.
Upcoming matches
Shami excited to play with Vaibhav Sooryvanshi in IPL
After the domestic season, Shami will play IPL 2027 for Rajasthan Royals (RR), having been traded from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
He is excited about playing alongside promising players like Vaibhav Sooryvanshi.
"That innings was beyond imagination; he played it like a video game," Shami said of Sooryvanshi's recent performance.