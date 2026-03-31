Will Mohammed Shami retire from international cricket? Veteran pacer reveals

Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami will only retire from international cricket when he feels "bored." The 35-year-old last played for India during their victorious ICC Champions Trophy campaign last year. He has been away from the national team ever since, despite being fully fit and having a stellar domestic season with Bengal. Shami is set to feature for Lucknow Super Giants in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) .

Retirement stance 'When I get tired, I will call it a day' In a candid chat on The Shubhankar Mishra Show, Shami dismissed any talk of immediate retirement. He said, "When I get tired, I will call it a day. But I am not even thinking about retirement right now because such thoughts pull you down." He elaborated on his philosophy, making it clear that his decision will be entirely self-driven.

Focus on performance 'I can't change my luck' Despite being ignored by the BCCI selectors, Shami is focused on the controllables. Now playing for LSG in the IPL after a transfer from Sunrisers Hyderabad, the veteran pacer is determined to deliver. "As a bowler, I will give my 100%. I'll perform my responsibilities and try to meet expectations. Rest, I can't change my luck," he said.

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