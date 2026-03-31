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Will Mohammed Shami retire from international cricket? Veteran pacer reveals
Shami is currently focusing on the IPL

Will Mohammed Shami retire from international cricket? Veteran pacer reveals

By Parth Dhall
Mar 31, 2026
06:14 pm
What's the story

Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami will only retire from international cricket when he feels "bored." The 35-year-old last played for India during their victorious ICC Champions Trophy campaign last year. He has been away from the national team ever since, despite being fully fit and having a stellar domestic season with Bengal. Shami is set to feature for Lucknow Super Giants in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Retirement stance

'When I get tired, I will call it a day'

In a candid chat on The Shubhankar Mishra Show, Shami dismissed any talk of immediate retirement. He said, "When I get tired, I will call it a day. But I am not even thinking about retirement right now because such thoughts pull you down." He elaborated on his philosophy, making it clear that his decision will be entirely self-driven.

Focus on performance

'I can't change my luck'

Despite being ignored by the BCCI selectors, Shami is focused on the controllables. Now playing for LSG in the IPL after a transfer from Sunrisers Hyderabad, the veteran pacer is determined to deliver. "As a bowler, I will give my 100%. I'll perform my responsibilities and try to meet expectations. Rest, I can't change my luck," he said.

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Career

A look at his career

Shami remains one of India's most lethal pacers across formats. As of now, the right-arm pacer has taken 229 Test, 209 ODI, and 27 T20I wickets. He was the leading wicket-taker of the 2023 ODI World Cup, where India finished as the runners-up. Shami took 24 wickets in just seven matches, including three five-wicket hauls and his career-best figures of 7/57.

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