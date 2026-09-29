Mohit Sharma set to join CSK in this role: Details 

Mohit Sharma, who last played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Delhi Capitals in 2025, has had two stints with CSK over four seasons.

He succeeds Eric Simmons as the bowling coach.

The 38-year-old Haryana bowler has played 120 matches in IPL and taken 134 wickets.

His most successful period came during his time at Gujarat Titans where he was their go-to wicket-taker because of his variety and accuracy, picking up 41 wickets in two seasons.