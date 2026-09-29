Mohit Sharma set to join CSK in this role: Details
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Mohit Sharma is all set to join the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as their new bowling coach. The development was confirmed by CSK's CEO Kasi Viswanathan. "Mohit will join CSK as our new bowling coach. His name was recommended by our head coach Zaheer Khan," Viswanathan told TimesofIndia.com.
Career highlights
Mohit succeeds Eric Simmons
Mohit Sharma, who last played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Delhi Capitals in 2025, has had two stints with CSK over four seasons.
He succeeds Eric Simmons as the bowling coach.
The 38-year-old Haryana bowler has played 120 matches in IPL and taken 134 wickets.
His most successful period came during his time at Gujarat Titans where he was their go-to wicket-taker because of his variety and accuracy, picking up 41 wickets in two seasons.
Post-retirement
Mohit's run with Team India
Mohit announced his retirement from professional cricket in December last year.
He had a stellar run with the Indian team, especially during the 2015 World Cup under MS Dhoni's captaincy, where he was the the team's joint third-highest wicket-taker.
In the 2014 IPL edition, he won the Purple Cap after taking 23 wickets while playing for CSK.
Information
His numbers for India
In 26 ODIs for India, Mohit claimed 31 wickets at 32.90. He bagged one four-fer. He also played 8 T20Is for India, taking six wickets at 30.83.
Zaheer
CSK appoint Zaheer Khan as head coach
Earlier this month, CSK announced the appointment of former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan as their head coach.
He succeeds Stephen Fleming, who had a long and successful association with the franchise from 2009 to 2026.
Mohit will hence join forces with Zaheer at the team.