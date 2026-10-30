Mominul Haque likely to miss 2nd WI Test with concussion
What's the story
Bangladesh's Mominul Haque is likely to miss the second Test against West Indies after showing concussion symptoms, as per Cricbuzz. The match is set to start in Sylhet on November 5 (Thursday). Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials confirmed that he will need medical clearance before participating in the game. Jaker Ali Anik has been named as his concussion substitute for the rest of the ongoing first Test.
Incident details
Mominul showed signs of concussion
Mominul sustained the injury while fielding in the 78th over of West Indies's first innings on Day 3.
He had dropped Roston Chase on 27 while fielding at short leg.
Later, team management officials confirmed that he showed signs of concussion and would not take any further part in the match.
Official response
Here is the official statement from BCB
"Mominul Haque had suffered a head injury while fielding in the 78th over of the West Indies first innings. As he has shown signs of concussion, he has been replaced by Jaker Ali Anik as the concussion sub for the remainder of the match," BCB said in a statement.
According to ICC concussion management guidelines, Mominul will undergo a graded return to play process before getting formal medical clearance.
Concussion recovery
A look at the recovery period
Typically, concussion symptoms resolve in two to three days, with a player diagnosed with concussion being fit to play in about a week. However, this timeline can vary from person to person.
The ICC's standard recovery period for head concussions is 7-9 days.
If Mominul wishes to return sooner than the standard time, he will have to clear the SCOAT6 test designed by the ICC.
Having scored 5,293 runs across 82 games at 37.53, Mominul is Bangladesh's second-highest run-getter in Tests.