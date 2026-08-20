Monty Desai exits as Canada's head coach within three months
What's the story
Monty Desai has stepped down as the head coach of the Canada men's cricket team. The announcement comes after a brief but eventful tenure that began in May. During his time, Desai oversaw two ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series - at home and in Scotland. Now, Cricket Canada is accepting applications for the vacant position until August 28.
Turbulence
Desai's exit amid corruption investigation
Desai's exit comes at a challenging time for Canadian cricket.
He had taken over the team after Canada lost all four of its matches at the ICC T20 World Cup in February-March.
Soon after, the ICC's anti-corruption unit launched an investigation into corruption allegations during the tournament, particularly focusing on Canada's game against New Zealand.
Suspension
ICC suspends Cricket Canada funding and associate membership
The ICC also found "serious breaches of its membership obligations" with Cricket Canada.
This led to the governing body first suspending funding to Cricket Canada in May, and then suspending their Associate membership.
The decision was announced after the quarterly meeting in Ahmedabad at the end of May.
Despite these challenges, Desai remained committed to his role until his recent departure.
Reflection
A short chapter: Desai
Desai took to Instagram to reflect on his short but impactful stint as Canada's interim head coach.
He wrote, "A short chapter, but a meaningful one." He expressed gratitude for the opportunity and emphasized that sustainable performance is built through time, trust, preparation, strong relationships, and collective ownership.
Desai also thanked the players and support staff for their contributions during this period.
Upcoming challenges
Can Canada reach 2027 ODI World Cup qualifier?
Currently, Canada is placed sixth on the League 2 points table with four matches remaining in the campaign.
The top four teams from this table will qualify for next year's ODI World Cup qualifier.
Desai's departure leaves a vacancy at a crucial time as Cricket Canada looks to fill the head coach position ahead of these important fixtures against Oman and Nepal starting October 9 in Oman.