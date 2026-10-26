Block expectations, just be yourself: Morne Morkel to Bhuvneshwar Kumar
What's the story
Ahead of India's third T20I against New Zealand, bowling coach Morne Morkel has offered some advice to senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The former South African cricketer suggested that Kumar should "block the expectation factor out" and just focus on being himself. This comes after Kumar's disappointing performance in the first two matches of the series, where he struggled with an economy rate of 12.37, conceding 49 and 50 runs respectively in his overs.
Coach's perspective
Morkel sympathizes with Kumar's situation
Morkel expressed his sympathy for Kumar's return to international cricket after a four-year gap.
He acknowledged the high expectations surrounding the senior pacer, especially after his stellar IPL performances.
Morkel stressed that while skill and experience are important, it's equally crucial to respect the game of cricket and give players time to find their rhythm in matches.
Game strategy
'Every game you'll find your rhythm'
Morkel further stressed the importance of letting players find their feet in matches.
He said, "Yes, there will be expectations. But just every game you'll get better and every game you'll find your rhythm."
The bowling coach also spoke about tactical changes made in the first two T20Is, explaining why they swapped third quick bowlers for different games.
Match conditions
Morkel on Wellington's challenge and T20I series lead
As India prepares for the third T20I in Wellington, Morkel acknowledged the challenge posed by the city's strong winds.
He said, "This is a different beast, this wind."
The bowling coach also shared his experience of playing two Tests at Basin Reserve and advised players who haven't been there before to prepare accordingly.
Despite these challenges, India leads the five-match T20I series 2-0 after winning both games in Christchurch.