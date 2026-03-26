Over 50 sixes were recorded in IPL 2025

IPL: Which season had most 200-plus totals?

By Parth Dhall 05:18 pm Mar 26, 202605:18 pm

What's the story

The 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) will be underway on March 28 with the high-octane clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Like the 2025 edition, the spotlight will once again be on explosive batting. The previous season saw several batting records, with teams aiming to breach the 200-run mark like never before. Here are the IPL seasons with the most 200-plus totals.