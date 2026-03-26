IPL: Which season had most 200-plus totals?
What's the story
The 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) will be underway on March 28 with the high-octane clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Like the 2025 edition, the spotlight will once again be on explosive batting. The previous season saw several batting records, with teams aiming to breach the 200-run mark like never before. Here are the IPL seasons with the most 200-plus totals.
2025
IPL 2025: 52 totals
The 2025 IPL season saw 52 totals of 200-plus runs, the most in a single edition, according to ESPNcricinfo. No other season has recorded 50 or more such totals. The list includes eight 200-plus totals each by Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT), the joint-most for a team in an edition. Notably, 200-plus totals were successfully chased nine times.
Do you know?
Raining boundaries and sixes
According to ESPNcricinfo, IPL 2025 recorded 2,245 fours, the most in a season, surpassing 2,174 (IPL 2023 and 2024). A total of 1294 sixes were struck in 2025, overtaking 1,260 in IPL 2024.
Information
Other seasons with 200-plus totals
Coming back to the 200-plus totals, the previous-best mark was 41 in IPL 2024. Notably, 2023 is the only other IPL season to have registered over 30 (37) such scores.