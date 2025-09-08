Listing teams with the most 400-plus totals in ODIs

In a remarkable display of batting prowess, England scored their seventh 400-plus total in One Day Internationals (ODIs). The milestone was achieved during the third ODI against South Africa in Southampton on Sunday. The match saw Joe Root and Jacob Bethell score centuries, leading England to a massive total of 414/5. SA were folded for just 72 in response. On this note, let's look at teams with the most 400-plus totals in Men's ODIs.

#1 South Africa - 8 South Africa hold the record for the most 400-plus totals in ODIs, with a total of eight such scores. They are also the only team to accomplish a target of 400 or more in ODIs, as per ESPNcricinfo. The Proteas team had chased 435 down against Australia back in the 2006 Johannesburg duel. Meanwhile, their 439/2 against West Indies in 2015 is SA's highest total to date.

#2 India - 7 India are joint second on this elite list with seven totals of 400-plus in ODIs. Five of these totals have come at home. Their highest score came against West Indies in the 2011 Indore ODI (418/5). The Men in Blue also boast the third-highest totals in ODI WCs (413/5 vs Bermuda, 2007). Each of India's seven 400-plus scores came while batting second.