IPL: Teams to suffer most defeats while defending 200+ targets

Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by three wickets in a nail-biting contest at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. The high-scoring Match 55 of the Indian Premier League 2026 saw DC chase down the 211-run target, handing PBKS their fourth successive loss. On this note, we look at teams to have suffered the most defeats while defending 200+ targets in IPL history.

#1 Punjab Kings - 9 A loss in the aforementioned game was PBKS's ninth while defending a target of 200 or more, as per ESPNcricinfo. No other team has recorded even eight IPL losses in this regard. PBKS's highest first-innings score in a losing cause is 245/6 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad last year. Six of their defeats have come after posting 210 or more. Notably, PBKS also boast the top two highest successful chases in IPL history.

#2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 7 With seven defeats while defending 200+ targets in the IPL, Royal Challengers Bengaluru take the second spot on this unwanted list. Their highest score in these losses is 212/2 against the Lucknow Super Giants at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in 2023. In fact, three of RCB's top-four first-innings scores in a losing cause have been recorded in Bengaluru.

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