Listing batters with most T20I ducks as captain

With his failure in the aforementioned game, Raza has been elevated to the second place.

He now owns seven ducks across 72 T20Is as a skipper. This tally also includes 1,720 runs at an average of 27.74.

The tally includes nine tons and a fifty.

Raza's 133* off 43 deliveries against Gambia in 2024 is still the second-highest individual score by a captain in T20Is (FM teams).