Listing batters with most T20I ducks as captain
What's the story
Zimbabwe's captain, Sikandar Raza, has set an unwanted record in the third and final T20I against India. He was dismissed for a golden duck by Indian pacer Yash Thakur in the fourth over of Zimbabwe's chase for 193 runs in Harare. The dismissal took Raza's tally of ducks as a T20I captain to seven. On this note, we look at batters with the most T20I ducks as a captain (Full-member teams).
#1
Aaron Finch - 8
Former Australian skipper Aaron Finch tops this unwanted list.
Across 76 T20Is as captain, the dashing opener bagged as many as eight ducks.
Though Finch retired from internationals in 2022, his tally of 2,236 T20I runs at 32.4 is still the second-most for a designated skipper (FM teams).
This includes 15 scores of 50-plus (100: 1).
#2
Sikandar Raza - 7
With his failure in the aforementioned game, Raza has been elevated to the second place.
He now owns seven ducks across 72 T20Is as a skipper. This tally also includes 1,720 runs at an average of 27.74.
The tally includes nine tons and a fifty.
Raza's 133* off 43 deliveries against Gambia in 2024 is still the second-highest individual score by a captain in T20Is (FM teams).
#3
Rohit & Babar - 6 ducks each
Pakistan's Babar Azam and former India captain Rohit Sharma share the third spot with six ducks each.
With 2,642 runs across 85 T20Is at 37.74, Babar is the skipper with the most T20I runs (100s: 3, 50s: 23).
Rohit recorded 1,905 runs while leading in T20Is at 34.01. He recorded 13 fifties and three tons across 62 matches.