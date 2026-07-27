Sikandar Raza sets this unwanted record in T20Is: Details here
What's the story
Zimbabwe's captain Sikandar Raza set an unwanted record in the third and final T20I against India. He was dismissed for a golden duck by Indian pacer Yash Thakur in the fourth over of Zimbabwe's chase for 193 runs in Harare. The dismissal took Raza's tally of ducks as a T20I captain to seven, the second-most for a full-member team player. Here are further details.
Match details
Yash Thakur dismisses Raza for a golden duck
Raza's dismissal came when Yash bowled a short-of-length delivery that hurried him.
He tried playing it toward the leg side but ended up giving a leading edge back to the bowler.
Yash was quick to react, moving left in his follow-through and taking a one-handed catch to dismiss Raza.
The wicket also put the Indian pacer on a hat-trick opportunity.
Unwanted feat
Raza only behind Finch
With his failure in the aforementioned game, Raza surpassed Pakistan's Babar Azam and former India captain Rohit Sharma, who have six each while leading the team, as per Cricinfo.
Raza, who owns seven such ducks, is now only behind Australia's Aaron Finch (8) in terms of most T20I ducks as the captain of a full-member side.
Record tie
Raza equals Regis Chakabva's record
With his latest dismissal, Raza has also matched former Zimbabwe wicketkeeper-batter Regis Chakabva for the most ducks by a Zimbabwean player in T20 internationals.
Both players now have 11 ducks each. Notably, Raza claimed a duck in the second match as well.
He is, however, Zimbabwe's highest run-scorer with 3,144 runs from 139 matches at 25.77 (50s: 17, 100: 1).
Match summary
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi powers India to triumph
Earlier, India had posted a total of 192/5 after being asked to bat first.
The innings was led by 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who scored an impressive 81 off 48 balls.
Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan also made valuable contributions to the team's score.
In response, Ryan Burl's unbeaten fifty wasn't enough as Zimbabwe lost by 35 runs (157/7).