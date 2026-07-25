Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza records his 10th duck in T20Is: Stats

Raza now owns 10 ducks in the 20-over format for Zimbabwe from 138 matches (133 innings).

He is Zimbabwe's highest run-scorer with 3,144 runs at 25.98.

As per Cricinfo, this was his maiden duck against India across 13 innings.

Meanwhile, Raza joined RW Chakabva (11) as the 2nd Zimbabwe player with 10-plus ducks in T20Is.