Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza records his 10th duck in T20Is: Stats
What's the story
Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma's blistering half-centuries powered India to a commanding 90-run victory over Zimbabwe in the second T20I at Harare Sports Club on Saturday. The win gave India an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. India managed 219/5 in 20 overs before Zimbabwe were folded for a score of 129 in 17.5 overs. Skipper Sikandar Raza perished for a three-ball duck.
Information
Raza fails to make a contribution
Raza arrived when Zimbabwe were 48/3 in the 6th over. Veteran Raza lasted only three balls and was dismissed by pacer Prince Yadav. A hard length ball witnessed Raza trying to swing through the line by clearing his front leg. He derived a thick edge.
Numbers
2nd Zimbabwe player to post 10-plus ducks
Raza now owns 10 ducks in the 20-over format for Zimbabwe from 138 matches (133 innings).
He is Zimbabwe's highest run-scorer with 3,144 runs at 25.98.
As per Cricinfo, this was his maiden duck against India across 13 innings.
Meanwhile, Raza joined RW Chakabva (11) as the 2nd Zimbabwe player with 10-plus ducks in T20Is.
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23rd duck for Raza in the 20-over format
Raza now owns 23 ducks overall in the 20-over format. Playing his 373rd match (349 innings), Raza owns 7.572 runs at 25.66. He has a century and 38 fifties. Raza has smashed 343 sixes and 599 fours.