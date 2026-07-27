Which batter has registered most T20I ducks for Zimbabwe? 

With his latest failures, Raza climbed to the top of this list.

Zimbabwe's most capped player in T20Is, the all-rounder now has 11 ducks across 139 matches.

He is, however, also Zimbabwe's highest run-scorer with 3,144 runs at 25.77 (50s: 17, 100: 1). His strike rate is a fine 136.81.

Raza also owns 111 wickets at 24.42, being the only player from a full-member nation with 3,000-plus runs and over 100 scalps (T20Is).