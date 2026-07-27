Which batter has registered most T20I ducks for Zimbabwe?
What's the story
Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza entered an unwanted list with a golden duck in the third and final T20I against India. The veteran was dismissed by Indian pacer Yash Thakur in the fourth over as Zimbabwe fell short while chasing 193 in Harare. Notably, Raza was out for a duck in the second game of the series as well. On this note, we list the batters with the most T20I ducks for Zimbabwe.
#1
Sikandar Raza - 11 ducks
With his latest failures, Raza climbed to the top of this list.
Zimbabwe's most capped player in T20Is, the all-rounder now has 11 ducks across 139 matches.
He is, however, also Zimbabwe's highest run-scorer with 3,144 runs at 25.77 (50s: 17, 100: 1). His strike rate is a fine 136.81.
Raza also owns 111 wickets at 24.42, being the only player from a full-member nation with 3,000-plus runs and over 100 scalps (T20Is).
#2
Regis Chakabva - 11 ducks
Raza has gone par with former wicketkeeper-batter Regis Chakabva for the most ducks by a Zimbabwean player in T20 internationals.
The latter recorded 11 ducks in his 49-match career. His 682 runs in the format came at a paltry average of 14.51.
His tally includes a strike rate of 122.44, with his best score being 48.
#3
Muzarabani & Ngarava - 9 ducks each
While no other Zimbabwe batter has touched the 10-duck mark in T20Is, pacers Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava share the third spot on this unwanted list.
Both players, who happen to be a vital part of Zimbabwe's current white-ball set-up, own nine ducks each in T20Is.
While Ngarava owns just 124 runs across 39 innings at 5.9, Muzarabani has 57 runs across 32 innings at 3.16.