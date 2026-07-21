Most aggregate runs by openers in an ODI

Electing to bat, England were powered by a 192-run opening stand between Bethell and Duckett.

While Bethell was dismissed for 91 (93), Duckett went on to score a 135-ball 141. This marked the highest opening stand for England against India in ODIs.

The chase saw Rohit and Gill add 147 runs. The latter perished for 77, with Rohit scoring a record ton (138).