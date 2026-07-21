Most aggregate runs by openers in an ODI
What's the story
The final ODI between England and India at Lord's saw plenty of batting records. England racked up 387/3, the highest-ever ODI total at the Home of Cricket, and India responded with 360/7. The match saw 140-plus opening stands from each team - Jacob Bethell and Ben Duckett as well as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. The aggregate score from the opening stands was 447.
#1
447 runs: England vs India, Lord's, 2026
Electing to bat, England were powered by a 192-run opening stand between Bethell and Duckett.
While Bethell was dismissed for 91 (93), Duckett went on to score a 135-ball 141. This marked the highest opening stand for England against India in ODIs.
The chase saw Rohit and Gill add 147 runs. The latter perished for 77, with Rohit scoring a record ton (138).
#2
442 runs: India vs Sri Lanka, Rajkot, 2009
This one is from the iconic Rajkot ODI between India and Sri Lanka, which saw an aggregate of 825 runs.
Notably, 442 of those runs came from the opening partnerships.
India racked up 414/7, with openers Virender Sehwag (146) and Sachin Tendulkar (69) adding 153 runs.
SL lost by just three runs (411/8) after Tillakaratne Dilshan (160) and Upul Tharanga (67) added 188.
#3
423 runs: England vs Sri Lanka, Leeds, 2006
The 2006 Leeds ODI between England and Sri Lanka was a similar affair. But Sri Lanka won this time.
An 82-run opening stand between Marcus Trescothick (121) and Alastair Cook (41) laid the foundation for England's 321/7 in 50 overs.
SL chased the total in the 38th over and won by eight wickets. Openers Upul Tharanga (109) and Sanath Jayasuriya (152) added 286 runs.