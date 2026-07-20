Most runs in bilateral ODI series without getting dismissed

Root's heroics in the recent India series take the top spot on this list.

The streak started with a brilliant 76* in the first ODI as England managed 258/10 in a losing cause at Edgbaston.

Root then made a match-winning 99* in the second ODI, which helped the Brits chase down 234 in Cardiff.

His 74* in the decider came off just 48 balls as England posted a massive 387/3 and later won by 27 runs.