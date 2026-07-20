Most runs in bilateral ODI series without getting dismissed
What's the story
Joe Root, the veteran England batter, was on a roll in the recent ODI series against India. He scored a match-winning 74* in the third ODI at Lord's on Sunday, taking his series total to 249 runs. Such was his dominance that the batting stalwart was not dismissed even once in the series. On this note, we look at the batters with the highest run aggregate in a bilateral ODI series without getting out even once.
#1
Joe Root - 249 runs versus India, 2026
Root's heroics in the recent India series take the top spot on this list.
The streak started with a brilliant 76* in the first ODI as England managed 258/10 in a losing cause at Edgbaston.
Root then made a match-winning 99* in the second ODI, which helped the Brits chase down 234 in Cardiff.
His 74* in the decider came off just 48 balls as England posted a massive 387/3 and later won by 27 runs.
#2
Jos Buttler - 248 runs vs Netherlands, 2022
Root broke the record his fellow England teammate, Jos Buttler, who was on a roll in the 2022 ODI series against Netherlands.
The latter shattered a series of records en route to his 70-ball 162* in the opener.
This knock powered England to the highest ODI score to date (498/5).
Though Buttler did not get to bat in the second game, he made a stunning 64-ball 86* in the third match as the Brits sealed the series 3-0.
Buttler's 248 runs earned him the Player-of-the-Series award.
#3
Ricky Ponting - 241 runs vs New Zealand, 2007
Former Aussie skipper Ricky Ponting takes the third spot, having tallied 241 runs across two innings in the 2007 home series against New Zealand.
His 108-ball 107* helped Australia chase down 255 in the series opener in Adelaide.
While the second game was abandoned, Ponting made a 133-ball 134* in the third match, helping the hosts prevail by 114 runs in Hobart.