Most Men's T20I runs: Elite club welcomes new No. 2
What's the story
England claimed an incredible 119-run win over Sri Lanka in the 1st T20I at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. While Harry Brook led from the front with a record-breaking 114* (49), Jos Buttler smashed 80 off 44 balls. This propelled the hosts to 254/4 in 20 overs. In response, the Lankans perished for 135 in 19 overs. Meanwhile, Buttler became the second-highest run-scorer in T20Is.
#1
Babar Azam (Pakistan): 4,596 runs
Pakistan batter Babar Azam is currently the highest run-scorer in the shortest format.
In 145 T20Is (136 innings), the former skipper has tallied 4,596 runs at an average of 38.94. However, his strike rate is on the lower side (128.02).
Babar has three tons and 39 half-centuries in T20Is. He is yet to reach 100 sixes (80*).
#2
Jos Buttler (England): 4,292 runs
As mentioned, Buttler is the latest entrant in the top two.
The 36-year-old, who led England to the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup title, has played some resounding knocks over the years.
Across 161 T20Is, the former England captain has scored 4,292 runs at an average of 34.33. The tally includes a strike rate of 149.44.
He has 2 tons and 29 half-centuries.
#3
Rohit Sharma (India): 4,231 runs
Over two years after retiring, former Indian captain Rohit Sharma is still in the top three.
In 159 T20Is, Rohit hammered 4,231 runs at an average of 32.05. Playing some whirlwind knocks in his final few years, he took his strike rate to 140.89.
Rohit has the joint-most centuries in the format (5) with Australia's Glenn Maxwell. He also has 32 half-centuries.