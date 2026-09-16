Most Men's T20I runs: Elite club welcomes new No. 2

As mentioned, Buttler is the latest entrant in the top two.

The 36-year-old, who led England to the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup title, has played some resounding knocks over the years.

Across 161 T20Is, the former England captain has scored 4,292 runs at an average of 34.33. The tally includes a strike rate of 149.44.

He has 2 tons and 29 half-centuries.