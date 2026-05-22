Bowlers to concede most sixes in an IPL edition

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Anshul Kamboj has set an unwanted Indian Premier League (IPL) record by conceding the most number of sixes in a single season. In CSK's recent IPL 2026 match against Gujarat Titans , Kamboj gave away four sixes, taking his season total to 34. This was CSK's last game of the season, as they haven't qualified for the playoffs. On this note, we list down the bowlers who have conceded the most sixes in an IPL edition.

#1 Anshul Kamboj - 34 in 2026 Despite a strong start to his IPL 2026 season with CSK, Kamboj's recent performances have been disappointing. In CSK's match against Lucknow Super Giants, he was hit for eight sixes—the most by a bowler in a single IPL match. As per ESPNcricinfo, his 14 outings resulted in 34 maximums. Despite being under the cosh, Kamboj finished as CSK's highest wicket-taker. The pacer claimed 21 scalps at 25.23. His economy was a poor 10.52.

#2 Rashid Khan - 33 sixes in 2025 Kamboj broke the previous record of 33 sixes set by Rashid Khan in IPL 2025. The latter had a terrible time while playing for the Gujarat Titans last season. The 2025 edition also marked the leg-spinner's worst IPL campaign both in terms of wickets and economy rate. He returned with just nine scalps in 15 games while conceding runs at 9.34 per over.

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#3 Mohammed Siraj - 31 sixes in 2022 Star speedster Mohammed Siraj is third on this unwanted list. Playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he conceded a total of 31 maximums in the 2022 competition. Siraj claimed nine wickets across 15 matches that season. The pacer averaged a sorry 57.11 and had an economy of 10.07. In terms of economy rate, IPL 2022 remains the worst season for the ace fast bowler.

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Unwanted feat These bowlers went for 30 maximums in a season Leg-spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Yuzvendra Chahal were hit for 30 sixes each in the 2022 and 2024 editions, respectively. Interestingly, Hasaranga, who played for RCB, was the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022 (26 wickets at a fine economy of 7.54). Chahal compiled 18 wickets for Rajasthan Royals in 2024. His economy rate was 9.41.